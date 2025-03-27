Bengaluru Gold Smuggling Case: Court Denies Bail To Ranya Rao

Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao received another blow after the 64th CCH Sessions Court dismissed her bail plea.

Earlier, on March 14, her bail plea was also rejected by the Special Court for Economic Offences. Her first plea was rejected by the Magistrate Court.

The daughter of Karnataka DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao was arrested for smuggling 14.2 kg of gold, worth Rs 14.56 crore, from Dubai to India.

She was taken into custody on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) also took a gold dealer from Ballari, named Sahil Jain, into custody for helping Ramya in selling the gold.

After her arrest, officials searched her residence and found jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and 2.67 crore in cash.

She visited Dubai four times in 15 days, raising doubts on her. She was intercepted by the DRI team at the airport, and they found gold bars in her belt.

Her father said that he is not in touch with her daughter as she is staying with her husband and has distanced himself from the

