Bengaluru: Government to create more employment opportunities outside Bengaluru says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah performed the “77th Independence Day Flag Hoisting” at the Field Marshal Maneckshaw Parade said that the whole country will adopt ‘Karnataka model’. However, Karnataka has paid Rs 4 lakh crore to the Centre as we pay taxes, but we are given only Rs 50,000 crores. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that due to this discrimination, the development of the state is being set back.

Addressing at the Independence Day event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “My heartiest greetings to you all on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. We are now enjoying the fruits of rich sacrifices and martyrdom of thousands of bravehearts. I offer my humble tributes to all of them.”

In his speech, CM Siddaramaiah said the guarantee schemes will surely herald a new dawn in the life of poor and lower middle class families. The government is implementing the guarantee schemes cutting across barriers of caste, religion, class and creed.

Some vested interests are engaged in false propaganda about the guarantee schemes. Our government does not discriminate between the physical and social development. On an average about 1.30 crore poor families will participate in the development process that we are trying to create. These families will enjoy benefits without any intervention of middlemen and comprehensive women empowerment will be realised. This will demonstrate the Karnataka Model of Development. Our government is committed to spend more resources as against the previous governments to ensure basic amenities. The state’s revenue collection is also strong.

Our government has given top priority in development of infrastructure in education and health sector. An amount of Rs 650 crore has been earmarked for the construction and repair of classrooms and Rs. 200 crore for building toilets in schools and colleges. We have decided to supply eggs twice a week to children studying in government schools.

We are mooting the “Brand Bengaluru” initiative. The objective is to transform Bengaluru to international standards. Much focus has been laid to ensure smooth traffic flow, management of solid wastes, proper utilisation of public places, proper health of livestock and citizens, introduction of citizen-friendly e-administration, water security and management of challenges arising out of natural calamities.

Total stretch of Metro train network in Bengaluru at present 69.66 kms. About 6.1 lakh passengers are using the metro train facilities daily. By September 2023, Baiyappanahalli - Krishnarajapuram line and Kengeri-Challaghatta line expansion will be operational and by December, Nagasandra-Madavara expansion and the new line connecting R V Road and Bommanahalli will be operational. By 2026, Namma Metro will have 175.55-km network in Bengaluru. Today, Bengaluru’s Metro network stands second in the country.

We will develop suburban townships in Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapur and Magadi. These areas will have proper connectivity with road and rail networks to help those visiting Bengaluru outskirts for various purposes daily. The idea is to decongest Bengaluru city. We will preserve and revive lakes and other water bodies so that pure drinking water is supplied to citizens in urban areas. The government will come up with a Rs 3,400 crore action plan.

Our government is much concerned for the welfare of working classes and migrant labourers and hence measures are being taken to relaunch Indira Canteens which were stopped for various reasons. An amount of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the purpose. The government has decided to pay an amount of Rs 5 to Rs 10 additionally per plate meal considering increase in prices of essential goods. However, there won’t be any change in the prices charged for customers for food supplied at these canteens. Quality food will be served at affordable prices.

The government will support initiatives to add value to agricultural and horticultural produces so that there will be more employment opportunities in rural areas. There will be more support to set up food processing units. These measures will increase income of farmers leading to economic activities in villages.

We dream of transforming Karnataka into the number one state in Asia in terms of modern technology. We want the state to be the number one manufacturing hub in Asia too. He added: The government wants to create more employment opportunities outside Bengaluru. There will be more focus on sustainable development. Million plus cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Ballari will have industrial townships which will serve as suburban areas. Industrialisation will be the focal point of these cities. Civic amenities and other facilities including education and health will be offered locally. Sustainable development will be the mantra of these cities.