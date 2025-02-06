Live
Bengaluru: Hotel Prices Surge Amid Aero India 2025
With the high demand surrounding Aero India 2025, hotel prices in Bengaluru have seen a significant increase. Luxury hotels, usually priced between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 per night, are now charging over ₹20,000, while mid-range hotels have also raised their rates.
Areas close to the event, such as Devanahalli and Yelahanka, are seeing hospitality businesses offering attractive packages, including food and transportation.
The simultaneous Invest Karnataka 2025 summit is contributing to the accommodation demand, attracting international delegates, entrepreneurs, and investors.
The increased hotel bookings are not just limited to Bengaluru, with neighboring regions like Anantapur and Krishnagiri in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also witnessing a surge in reservations.
To manage the influx of attendees, authorities have put traffic measures in place around Yelahanka Air Force Station, the event venue. Travelers heading to Kempegowda International Airport are advised to use alternative routes, including Hennur-Bagalur Road, to avoid congestion.
Temporary airspace restrictions may also impact flight operations, with airlines notifying passengers of possible delays or cancellations to minimize disruption.