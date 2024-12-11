Live
Just In
Bengaluru: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Upcoming Rainfall
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts in southern Karnataka, forecasting moderate rainfall over the next four days due to a low-pressure area. Residents are advised to stay alert during the heavy rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and nearby districts on Wednesday, just a week after Cyclone Fengal’s rains. Bengaluru and surrounding areas in southern Karnataka are expected to see more rain for the next four days, starting Wednesday.
The IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka due to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal. Districts including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara will stay under yellow alert until December 13. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to experience heavy rain until December 14.
IMD scientist GS Patil said that moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are causing the rain. The coastal and southern regions will get the heaviest rain. Rain has already been reported in Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Gadag, and Kalaburagi.
Many districts, including Belagavi, Bidar, and Vijayapura, have seen temperatures drop by 4-6°C, with Chikkamagaluru recording 13.4°C. Bengaluru’s temperatures are expected to range between 18°C and 30°C in the coming days.
The IMD has advised people to stay alert during the rain and follow local updates.