Bengaluru: Karnataka Government to Divide BBMP into Five Municipal Corporations
The Karnataka government plans to split Bengaluru’s BBMP into five municipal corporations to improve city management.
The Karnataka government has decided to divide the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into five smaller municipal corporations. This will make managing the city easier.
The five new corporations carved from Bengaluru’s main city body will be named based on their areas: one for Central Bengaluru, and four others for East, West, North, and South Bengaluru.
Some large areas, like RR Nagar and Yeshwantpur, may be split between two corporations because they cover a lot of land.
The government plans to announce this decision officially by mid-July. Before finalising, they will consult local leaders and allow people to give feedback.
This decision follows a new law passed in April 2024, which requires creating a new governing body and up to seven corporations within 120 days.
The main aim is to improve how Bengaluru is managed and to hold new local elections soon.