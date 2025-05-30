  • Menu
Bengaluru: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Praises Namma Metro for Easy Ride

The Indian entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw traveled on Bengaluru’s Purple Line metro from Whitefield to Vidhana Soudha.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the famous Indian entrepreneur and founder of Biocon, recently took a ride on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro.

She commuted on the Purple Line from Whitefield to Vidhana Soudha. Accompanied her was her friend Jennifer Erich from Exxon Mobil.

Kiran said the metro was a fast and easy way to avoid Bengaluru’s heavy traffic. She took to X to post the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the good service.

Her trip shows how more people, including busy professionals, are choosing the metro to travel quickly and comfortably in the city.

