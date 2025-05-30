Live
- Ciza Thomas case: Kerala HC asks govt to release retirement, pensionary benefits in two weeks
- Building India’s AI-Ready Workforce: The Launch of Mirai School of Technology
- IPL 2025: Everybody's chipped in for RCB, when they were down and out, says Varun Aaron
- WBSSC job case: Special focus on preservation of OMR sheets, retention of scanned copies
- Telangana DOST 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Released: 60,436 Students Get Seats
- Family attempts suicide in Eluru district
- Instagram Update Resolves Battery Drain Issue on Pixel Devices, Confirms Google
- IPL 2025: Everybody's chipped in for RCB, when they were down and out, says Varun Aaron
- WBSSC job case: Special focus on preservation of OMR sheets, retention of scanned copies
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 30: Get Free Diamonds, Skins & More
Bengaluru: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Praises Namma Metro for Easy Ride
Highlights
The Indian entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw traveled on Bengaluru’s Purple Line metro from Whitefield to Vidhana Soudha.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the famous Indian entrepreneur and founder of Biocon, recently took a ride on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro.
She commuted on the Purple Line from Whitefield to Vidhana Soudha. Accompanied her was her friend Jennifer Erich from Exxon Mobil.
Kiran said the metro was a fast and easy way to avoid Bengaluru’s heavy traffic. She took to X to post the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the good service.
Her trip shows how more people, including busy professionals, are choosing the metro to travel quickly and comfortably in the city.
Next Story