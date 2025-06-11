Bengaluru Man Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Pulakeshinagar, Women’s Safety Concerns Rise

The Bengaluru police arrested a 37-year-old man, Madan, on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing two women in separate incidents last week in the Pulakeshinagar area.

Madan, a BSc Computer Science graduate from Banaswadi who recently quit his job at a software company, is accused of forcefully kissing a woman near a grocery store on Milton Street on June 6 before fleeing. He then followed another woman to a nearby park and inappropriately hugged her from behind.

Both women filed complaints, resulting in FIRs under Sections 74 (assault with intent to outrage modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police identified Madan through CCTV footage in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), D Devaraja, said that they received information indicating Madan may have committed similar acts in the vicinity. During questioning, investigators said Madan remained uncooperative and tight-lipped, while sources revealed he is reportedly addicted to pornography.

Police are also investigating whether Madan was involved in other similar incidents in the past.