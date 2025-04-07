Live
Bengaluru Man Kills Estranged Wife in Public Road Attack
In a chilling incident in Bengaluru’s Chikkathoguru area, Krishnappa, a 43-year-old daily wage worker, brutally murdered his estranged wife, K Sharada, in broad daylight.
A 43-year-old man, Krishnappa, has been arrested for murdering his estranged wife, K Sharada, in Bengaluru’s Chikkathoguru area near Electronics City on Friday night. Sharada, who worked as a domestic help, was attacked while returning home around 8 pm.
Krishnappa, a daily wage worker from Bagepalli, ambushed her and stabbed her multiple times in the neck, killing her instantly. The couple had been separated for about four years, after years of suspicion about Sharada’s fidelity.
They had two children, a 15-year-old son who lives with Krishnappa in Bagepalli, and a 12-year-old daughter who stays with Sharada in Bengaluru. According to police, the murder appeared to be premeditated.
Krishnappa had reportedly traveled to Bengaluru with two new knives and waited for Sharada along her usual route. After attacking her, he was quickly subdued by bystanders and handed over to the police.
The motive seems to stem from long-standing resentment and suspicion. The shocking nature of the crime, especially in a public place, has left the local community shaken. The police continue to investigate.