Bengaluru Man Lied About Owning ₹50 Crore Wolf-Dog

A man from Bengaluru said he owned a very rare dog worth ₹50 crore. He told people it was a wolf-dog from the United States. He said it was part wolf and part Caucasian Shepherd. Many news sites shared his story. Photos and videos of the man with the dog went viral on social media.

Because of this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started an investigation. They wanted to check if he broke any foreign exchange rules.

The ED visited his home. They did not find any papers to prove the dog was his. They also found no proof of a ₹50 crore payment in his bank accounts. The man later said the dog was not his. He only posed for photos with it.

Officials now say the dog belongs to someone else. It is not worth ₹50 crore as claimed.