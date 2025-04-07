Bengaluru Marketing Executive Commits Suicide Amid Ongoing Marital Dispute

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old marketing professional was discovered deceased at his Bengaluru residence, with initial investigations indicating a possible connection to a marital dispute. Authorities reported that no suicide note was located at the scene.

The deceased, identified as Prashanth Nair, held a senior role at a technology firm and was the father of an eight-year-old daughter. His wife, Pooja Nair, has been working at a different multinational company. The couple, who had been married for 12 years, had reportedly been living apart for over a year.

According to Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police for North Bengaluru, there were no allegations of domestic abuse from Prashanth's wife. The police confirmed that the couple's separation had been amicable.

Prashanth's father informed the police that his son had an argument with his estranged wife on Friday. Concerned after failing to reach him via phone, he visited Prashanth's home, where he discovered him hanging from a ceiling fan.

In his complaint, Prashanth's father expressed his belief that his son's decision to end his life was driven by the emotional turmoil stemming from his marital issues, though he does not suspect foul play.

A case has been registered at the Soladevanahalli Police Station, and investigations are currently underway.