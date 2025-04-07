  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Bengaluru

Bengaluru Marketing Executive Commits Suicide Amid Ongoing Marital Dispute

Bengaluru Marketing Executive Commits Suicide Amid Ongoing Marital Dispute
x
Highlights

A 40-year-old Bengaluru marketing professional was found dead, reportedly amid marital issues, with no signs of foul play. Police are investigating.

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old marketing professional was discovered deceased at his Bengaluru residence, with initial investigations indicating a possible connection to a marital dispute. Authorities reported that no suicide note was located at the scene.

The deceased, identified as Prashanth Nair, held a senior role at a technology firm and was the father of an eight-year-old daughter. His wife, Pooja Nair, has been working at a different multinational company. The couple, who had been married for 12 years, had reportedly been living apart for over a year.

According to Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police for North Bengaluru, there were no allegations of domestic abuse from Prashanth's wife. The police confirmed that the couple's separation had been amicable.

Prashanth's father informed the police that his son had an argument with his estranged wife on Friday. Concerned after failing to reach him via phone, he visited Prashanth's home, where he discovered him hanging from a ceiling fan.

In his complaint, Prashanth's father expressed his belief that his son's decision to end his life was driven by the emotional turmoil stemming from his marital issues, though he does not suspect foul play.

A case has been registered at the Soladevanahalli Police Station, and investigations are currently underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick