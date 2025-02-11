Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Sparks Protest and Calls for Boycott in 2025

People in Bengaluru are upset about a recent increase in metro ticket prices. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) raised the fare by up to 50%. This means the price to travel by metro is now more expensive. Many people are unhappy and saying that it is unfair. Some people are even asking others to stop using the metro for a few days to make the BMRCL change its decision.

The new prices started on February 9, 2025. The cost for short trips (0-2 km) is ₹10, and the price goes higher for longer distances. The BMRCL also increased the minimum amount needed on metro cards from ₹50 to ₹90.

Some people have noticed fewer people on the metro, especially during busy times, and they think that students who used to travel by metro are not using it anymore because it’s too expensive. Many people want the BMRCL to change the new prices and are using the hashtag #BoycottMetro to show they are unhappy.