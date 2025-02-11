Live
- Pirated Thandel Version Streamed on APSRTC Bus, Producer Calls for Strict Action
- Forty-Five years of Subhash Ghai’s iconic film ‘Karz’ to be celebrated at Red Lorry Film Festival
- South Korea in close talks with local industries for response to US steel tariffs
- Cyber Fraud and Digital Threats: Why Cyber Insurance is Essential in India’s Growing Digital Landscape
- Tripura Police seize drugs worth Rs 30 crore, three peddlers arrested
- 8 Telugu pilgrims killed in accident at Jabalpur while returning from Kumbh Mela
- Huge quantity of explosives recovered from truck in Bengal's Birbhum
- Move by Kerala CPI-M to greenlight private universities hailed
- MRPS President Manda Krishna Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, seventh case this year
Just In
Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Sparks Protest and Calls for Boycott in 2025
Bengaluru residents are upset about the recent metro fare hike, with many calling for a boycott of the services.
People in Bengaluru are upset about a recent increase in metro ticket prices. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) raised the fare by up to 50%. This means the price to travel by metro is now more expensive. Many people are unhappy and saying that it is unfair. Some people are even asking others to stop using the metro for a few days to make the BMRCL change its decision.
The new prices started on February 9, 2025. The cost for short trips (0-2 km) is ₹10, and the price goes higher for longer distances. The BMRCL also increased the minimum amount needed on metro cards from ₹50 to ₹90.
Some people have noticed fewer people on the metro, especially during busy times, and they think that students who used to travel by metro are not using it anymore because it’s too expensive. Many people want the BMRCL to change the new prices and are using the hashtag #BoycottMetro to show they are unhappy.