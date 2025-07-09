Bengaluru Metro Tickets Now Bookable on 9 Popular Apps via ONDC Integration

In a major step toward digital mobility, Namma Metro commuters can now book QR-code-based metro tickets using nine popular travel and ride-booking apps, thanks to the integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

Until now, metro tickets were mostly available through the official Namma Metro app, Paytm, and BMRCL’s WhatsApp chatbot. But starting this month, commuters have a wider range of apps to choose from, making metro travel in Bengaluru more flexible and accessible than ever before.

The newly supported apps include Namma Yatri, Rapido, Redbus, EaseMyTrip, Tummoc, OneTicket, Highway Delite, Yatri – City Travel Guide, and Miles & Kilometres (a Telegram-based service). With this change, metro travel can now be planned alongside autos, cabs, and buses — all through a single platform.

A Smarter Way to Travel

The digital upgrade is powered by ONDC, a government-backed digital commerce network. This integration allows mobility and ticketing services from multiple providers to work together. The result? A more seamless door-to-door travel experience.

Now, commuters can open any of the listed apps, book their full journey — including an auto or cab — and also purchase a Bangalore Metro ticket without needing to switch apps or stand in queues.

How QR Ticketing Works

Once a user books their metro ticket through one of these apps, a QR code is generated instantly. At the metro station, the commuter simply scans the QR code at the entry gate to gain access — no paper ticket or physical token is required.

This system not only speeds up boarding and reduces wait times but also promotes a more eco-friendly and contactless travel option for daily passengers.

Why This Matters

According to BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao, the new system supports the city's vision of creating a smarter and more interconnected public transport network.

“This expansion supports our goal of providing seamless first-, middle-, and last-mile connectivity,” Rao said. “Commuters can now plan their entire journey in one go, making public transport more user-friendly.”

Looking Ahead

As Bengaluru’s traffic congestion continues to grow, this move toward integrated digital ticketing could play a major role in shifting more people toward public transport. With QR-based metro ticketing now available on apps that many users already rely on for their daily travel, the convenience factor has increased significantly.

Whether you're booking a metro ticket through Rapido, Namma Yatri, or Redbus, the process is now simpler, faster, and more in tune with the digital lifestyles of today’s commuters.