Bengaluru: More than 8 lakh visitors, highest ever collection of Rs 4 crore

Bengaluru : This time Rs 2.5 crore was spent on the fruit and flower show organised by the Horticulture Department at Lalbagh. A total of Rs 4 crore has been earned from the huge crowd that gathered to watch the show. This is the highest gross collection in the history of fruit and flower shows in Lalbagh.

A total of more than 8.26 lakh people visited the fruit and flower show at Lalbagh from August 5 to 15, including more than 5.82 lakh adults, 68,000 children, 1.75 lakh school children (free entry). Rs 3.67 crore from entry fee, Rs 27.45 lakh from stalls, Rs 2.91 lakh from exhibitors and a total of Rs 3.98 crore has been collected.

On the final day, Tuesday, 1.98 lakh adults, 19,250 children and 2.85 lakh school students visited the festival, a total of more than 2.45 lakh visitors, and a total of Rs 81.50 lakh was collected from the entry fee.

“In Lalbagh which was opened for the Independence Day flower show, it came to an end on Tuesday. More than 1.98 lakh people visited on the last day. There was a rush to get tickets at all the four entrance gates. In the show, The Vidhana Soudha replica was built in the memory of Kengal Hanumanthaiah attracted lakhs of people, said Dr M Jagadish, Joint Director, State Horticulture Department.

There was heavy traffic of people and vehicles at the four entrances of the park. As a result, there was traffic congestion on Hosur Road, RV Road, Siddapura Road, Jayanagar route. Traffic was heavy from morning till 7 pm. Hundreds of shops were opened in the inner premises of the park. People thronged these stores to buy toys, home and decorative items, handicrafts, cookware, jewellery, bags, purses, etc. This time audio printed information about the achievements of Kengal Hanumanthaiah, the founder of Vidhana Soudha, was circulated throughout the park. Thus the listeners were surprised to hear his hard work and achievements.