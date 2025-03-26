Bengaluru: Mutton and Chicken Prices Set to Rise Ahead of Ugadi and Eid Festivals

With Eid around the corner, the demand for mutton and chicken is expected to surge, leading to price hikes. Chicken prices may increase by Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kilogram, while mutton prices could see a rise of nearly Rs 50.

At present, skinless chicken is priced between Rs 200 and Rs 220 per kilogram, while mutton is being sold for Rs 800 to Rs 850 per kilogram. With the festivals approaching, mutton sales are expected to rise sharply, pushing prices to touch Rs 900 per kilogram, according to vendors.

A vendor from Cox Town Market mentioned that mutton prices could hit Rs 900 this week. Additionally, recent bird flu cases in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have caused a 10% drop in chicken sales, with many consumers turning to mutton instead.

In central Bengaluru, mutton is currently priced at Rs 800 to Rs 850 per kilogram, while in areas like Electronics City, Bellandur, and Marathahalli, prices have touched Rs 900. Vendors from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh buy sheep from Karnataka and sell mutton for Rs 1,000 per kilogram for higher profits.

Despite the price hike, meat vendors in Cox Town, Johnson Market, and Russell Market anticipate that prices will stabilize after the festive week.