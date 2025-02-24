Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Cuts Travel Time to 75 Minutes

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has made traveling between Bengaluru and Mysuru much faster. What used to take around three hours can now be done in just 75 minutes. This major improvement was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

The expressway spans 119 kilometers and was built in two stages: 58 kilometers from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta, and 61 kilometers from Nidaghatta to Mysuru. It is part of the Government of India’s Bharatmala Pariyojana program.

This road is designed for smooth and safe travel. It is fully access-controlled and has 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, and 42 small bridges to keep traffic moving easily. There are also five bypasses to reduce congestion in busy areas.

The expressway has six main lanes and two additional service lanes on each side, making it more efficient for drivers. This new road makes the journey between Bengaluru and Mysuru much quicker and more convenient for everyone.