Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line Launch on August 10: Route, Timings, and Fares

Highlights

Namma Metro's Yellow Line in Bengaluru will open on August 10, 2025. Know full route, station list, train timings, fare details, and expected ridership.

The new Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru will open on August 10, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch it on the same day.

Train Timings:

  • Metro trains will run every day.
  • Time: 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Route and Stations:

  • The Yellow Line runs from RV Road to Bommasandra.
  • It has 16 stations.

Important stations include:

  • Jayadeva Hospital
  • BTM Layout
  • Central Silk Board
  • Electronic City
  • Infosys Foundation Station

Ticket Price:

  • Minimum fare: ₹10
  • Maximum fare: ₹90
  • ₹90 is the highest metro fare in Bengaluru.

Train Service:

  • Trains will come every 25 minutes.
  • Only 3 trains will run in the beginning.
