Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line Launch on August 10: Route, Timings, and Fares

The new Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru will open on August 10, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch it on the same day.

Train Timings:

Metro trains will run every day.

Time: 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Route and Stations:

The Yellow Line runs from RV Road to Bommasandra.

It has 16 stations.

Important stations include:

Jayadeva Hospital

BTM Layout

Central Silk Board

Electronic City

Infosys Foundation Station

Ticket Price:

Minimum fare: ₹10

Maximum fare: ₹90

₹90 is the highest metro fare in Bengaluru.

Train Service: