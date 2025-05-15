Bengaluru on Orange Alert Today – May 15

On May 15, the weather in Bengaluru has changed a lot. The India weather office (IMD) said there will be heavy rain, thunder, and strong wind. They gave an orange alert, which means people should be careful.

This rain is because of Cyclone Shakthi. It started near the Bay of Bengal and Andaman. Before, the weather was calm. Now, the sky is dark and it is raining hard in many places.

Yesterday, many parts of the city had strong rain and hail (ice balls from the sky). Areas like Kalyan Nagar saw hail. The rain caused big traffic jams. Low areas got full of water. Cars moved slowly and many roads were blocked.

In some areas, trees fell down because of the wind. Places like Hebbal, Indiranagar, Vijayanagar, and Lalbagh had tree branches on the roads.

Many homes and shops in low places got water inside. This happened in places like Majestic, Rajajinagar, Sai Nagar, and Kalyan Nagar.

The rain may come again this evening. People should stay inside during heavy rain and not go to flooded areas.

Places with Water Problems:

Central Bengaluru

Majestic, K.R. Market, Town Hall, Shivajinagar, Cubbon Road

East Bengaluru

Indiranagar, Ulsoor Lake area, Banaswadi, C.V. Raman Nagar

South Bengaluru

B.T.M. Layout, Koramangala, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Banashankari

West Bengaluru

Vijayanagar, Chamarajpet, Nayandahalli

North Bengaluru

Hebbal, Yelahanka, RT Nagar, Lingarajapuram

Tech & Outer Areas

Electronic City, Whitefield, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Hoodi