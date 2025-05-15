Live
Bengaluru on Orange Alert Today – May 15
Heavy rain and strong wind are coming to Bengaluru on May 15. The weather office gave an orange alert. Many roads may flood. People should stay safe and avoid travel if possible.
On May 15, the weather in Bengaluru has changed a lot. The India weather office (IMD) said there will be heavy rain, thunder, and strong wind. They gave an orange alert, which means people should be careful.
This rain is because of Cyclone Shakthi. It started near the Bay of Bengal and Andaman. Before, the weather was calm. Now, the sky is dark and it is raining hard in many places.
Yesterday, many parts of the city had strong rain and hail (ice balls from the sky). Areas like Kalyan Nagar saw hail. The rain caused big traffic jams. Low areas got full of water. Cars moved slowly and many roads were blocked.
In some areas, trees fell down because of the wind. Places like Hebbal, Indiranagar, Vijayanagar, and Lalbagh had tree branches on the roads.
Many homes and shops in low places got water inside. This happened in places like Majestic, Rajajinagar, Sai Nagar, and Kalyan Nagar.
The rain may come again this evening. People should stay inside during heavy rain and not go to flooded areas.
Places with Water Problems:
Central Bengaluru
Majestic, K.R. Market, Town Hall, Shivajinagar, Cubbon Road
East Bengaluru
Indiranagar, Ulsoor Lake area, Banaswadi, C.V. Raman Nagar
South Bengaluru
B.T.M. Layout, Koramangala, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Banashankari
West Bengaluru
Vijayanagar, Chamarajpet, Nayandahalli
North Bengaluru
Hebbal, Yelahanka, RT Nagar, Lingarajapuram
Tech & Outer Areas
Electronic City, Whitefield, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Hoodi