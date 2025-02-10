Live
- Cong MP questions own party, calls for fundamental changes in organisation
- Valentine’s Day 2025: Tech, Style and Innovative Gifts for Your Loved One
- Wordle Today #1332: Clues, Hints, and Answer for February 10, 2025
- Industrial, logistics space absorption in India to exceed 25 pc annual growth
- Calcutta HC warns Bengal Police of summoning CAPF for demolition if it fails
- Malaysia celebrates Swami Vivekananda's vision of tolerance and peace for mankind
- PMKSY cold chain scheme cuts wastages in vegetables, dairy, fisheries
- Gujarat: Transport inspectors strike work over promotions
- Hectic parleys on in Manipur to choose leader a day after CM Biren Singh quits
- Attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple Priest Sparks Concern Over Extremist Ideologies
Just In
Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Unauthorised Street Performance
Ed Sheeran's live street performance in Bengaluru was interrupted by the police for performing without permission at Church Street.
Bengaluru Police stopped British musician Ed Sheeran’s street performance on Sunday morning, saying he didn’t have permission to perform at Church Street. Sheeran later clarified that he and his team had permission to "busk" there and didn’t perform without authorization.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that Sheeran was allowed to perform at the International Exhibition Centre but unexpectedly started performing at Church Street, leading to a crowd. The police intervened to prevent chaos.
The performance was interrupted while Sheeran was singing "Shape of You" as a police officer unplugged his console. Some social media users were upset by the police’s action, but Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan supported the police, stating that rules apply to everyone.
A senior police officer from Cubbon Park explained that the performance was stopped due to complaints of public nuisance. Church Street, a popular area for nightlife, was crowded during the incident.
Ed Sheeran, currently on his India tour, jammed with Indian singer Shilpa Rao during his Bengaluru concert on the song "Chuttamalle." In Chennai, he performed with AR Rahman, creating a mash-up of "Shape of You" and "Urvasi Urvasi." Sheeran's India tour will conclude in Delhi on February 15.