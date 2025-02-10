  • Menu
Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Unauthorised Street Performance

Highlights

Ed Sheeran's live street performance in Bengaluru was interrupted by the police for performing without permission at Church Street.

Bengaluru Police stopped British musician Ed Sheeran’s street performance on Sunday morning, saying he didn’t have permission to perform at Church Street. Sheeran later clarified that he and his team had permission to "busk" there and didn’t perform without authorization.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that Sheeran was allowed to perform at the International Exhibition Centre but unexpectedly started performing at Church Street, leading to a crowd. The police intervened to prevent chaos.

The performance was interrupted while Sheeran was singing "Shape of You" as a police officer unplugged his console. Some social media users were upset by the police’s action, but Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan supported the police, stating that rules apply to everyone.

A senior police officer from Cubbon Park explained that the performance was stopped due to complaints of public nuisance. Church Street, a popular area for nightlife, was crowded during the incident.

Ed Sheeran, currently on his India tour, jammed with Indian singer Shilpa Rao during his Bengaluru concert on the song "Chuttamalle." In Chennai, he performed with AR Rahman, creating a mash-up of "Shape of You" and "Urvasi Urvasi." Sheeran's India tour will conclude in Delhi on February 15.

