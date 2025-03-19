Live
Bengaluru Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Ongoing Metro, Road Work, and Civil Projects
Bengaluru Police have issued traffic advisories for slow traffic on various routes due to ongoing metro work, road widening projects, and civil work.
Bengaluru Police issued a traffic advisory on Wednesday due to ongoing metro work at Outer Ring Road near the Salem Railway Bridge. Traffic from Mahadevapura to Marathahalli and vice versa will be slow. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly.
Another advisory was issued for BBMP road widening work at Panathur Railway Bridge S Cross. Traffic in this area will also be slow, and commuters are asked to cooperate and plan their travel.
Due to civil work at Doddanekundi village (Kodandarama Temple Road), traffic movement is slow. Commuters are advised to avoid this route and take alternative routes.
There are also restrictions on vehicle movement from Bellandur Kodi towards Sakra Hospital, with slow traffic in this area. The ongoing work is being carried out by BBMP and BWSSB. The police urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly.