Bengaluru Police Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹22.5 Lakh

Bengaluru Police have recovered valuables worth ₹22.5 lakh just two days after a theft was reported near Cubbon Park. The theft occurred on May 11 when a woman from Koramangala reported that her car had been broken into.

The Incident

The woman parked her car near Queen’s Road bus stop at 8:00 AM. After going for a walk, she returned an hour later and found her handbag missing from the trunk of her car. The stolen items included:

Gold jewellery worth ₹10 lakh

Diamond jewellery worth ₹9 lakh

Gold coins worth ₹4 lakh

A wristwatch worth ₹75,000

A luxury handbag worth ₹20,000

Investigation and Recovery

After the woman filed a complaint, police started investigating. They checked CCTV footage and worked with informants. On May 13, they arrested a suspect from Ganesh Block in Mahalakshmi Layout. The suspect admitted to the crime. When police searched his home in Laggere, they found all the stolen items worth ₹22.5 lakh.

The suspect was taken to court and sent to jail the same day.

Further Investigation

The police are continuing to investigate to see if the suspect was involved in other similar crimes.