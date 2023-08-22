Bengaluru: Ripples of discontent among Bengaluru auto drivers

Bengaluru : Disappointment escalated within the Bengaluru transportation landscape as Namma Yatri app, the prominent autorickshaw ride-hailing platform, implements a flat daily user fee of Rs. 25 for its affiliated auto rickshaw drivers, regardless of the number of rides completed. The contentious decision, which took effect on August 18, has ignited discussions over its impact on driver earnings and the app’s commitment to empowering drivers through increased fare retention.

Originally heralded as a driver-centric initiative backed by the autorickshaw drivers’ union, Namma Yatri vowed to allocate 100 per cent of the generated fare to its drivers. This recent development, however, has triggered a wave of disappointment and scepticism among drivers, leading to concerns about the platform’s credibility and transparency.

Seasoned autorickshaw drivers expressed their dismay at the imposition of the new user fee. This sentiment echoes the broader sentiment of disillusionment that has begun to pervade the driver community.

Amidst this upheaval, an emerging concern centres on potential driver behaviour changes in response to the user fee. Some industry observers speculate that drivers might manipulate the system by persuading riders to cancel bookings once the driver has reached their location. This strategic manoeuvre would ensure that drivers retain the entire fare amount, circumventing the user fee’s deduction.

Despite these challenges, Namma Yatri maintains a competitive edge against its rivals in one critical aspect, as riders are not subject to cancellation charges, a policy that sets it apart from other ride-hailing apps. Moreover, the flat Rs. 25 fee, although perceived as nominal by some, represents an aggregated charge not applied to individual rides, in contrast to the practice followed by competing platforms.

As the debate rages on, both drivers and users await further developments that could reshape the dynamics of Bengaluru’s autorickshaw ride-hailing landscape. The outcomes of this unfolding scenario will undoubtedly influence the choices made by both drivers seeking optimal income avenues and riders seeking seamless and affordable transportation options.