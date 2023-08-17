Bengaluru: Senior minister’s rotation proposal sparks new debate in Congress

Bengaluru : Seasoned Congress stalwart and incumbent Food and Civil Supplies Minister, K H Muniyappa, has ignited a renewed discourse within the party’s echelons by proffering a novel perspective on leadership tenure. Addressing a convocation of senior ministers at the Karnataka Congress general body meeting convened recently, Muniyappa advocated for a rotational principle, urging senior officials to graciously relinquish their roles after a span of 30 months.

While emphasising that the final decision regarding the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister appointments lies with the party’s high command, Muniyappa opined that experienced ministers should gracefully pave the way for fresh entrants upon completing two and a half years of service. He also clarified that this sentiment is his personal stance.

This proposition gains prominence against the backdrop of an underlying undercurrent regarding potential leadership transitions after the aforementioned 2.5-year period. Muniyappa, who enjoys close proximity to prominent party figure D K Shivakumar, further stressed the need to provide deserving grassroots workers the platform they have earnestly earned through their dedicated service to the party.

The strategic underpinnings of Muniyappa’s statement have not escaped observers, as it is seen as an astute move orchestrated by the Shivakumar faction. This perspective has garnered resonance among supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, as it resurfaces the discourse surrounding a potential change in the Chief Ministerial position following the passage of 2.5 years.

Shivakumar, initially aspiring for the Chief Ministerial role post the Assembly elections, assented to the Deputy Chief Ministerial position at the behest of the party’s high command. Presently, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slated to complete his 30-month tenure in office, Shivakumar’s aspirations appear poised for realisation. Despite the mounting speculation, the Congress leadership has remained relatively reticent on the subject. When questioned about the prospect of a leadership transition following 2.5 years, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal abstained from offering a definitive statement.

The ongoing dynamics between Shivakumar’s supporters and adherents of Siddaramaiah add further intrigue to the evolving narrative. Siddaramaiah’s devotees have steadfastly endorsed the notion of a full five-year term for their leader, an assertion that has sparked vehement reactions from the camp aligned with Shivakumar.

K H Muniyappa’s call for senior ministers to make room for fresh faces after completing a 30-month tenure has kindled a thought-provoking debate within the Karnataka Congress. The proposition’s ramifications, particularly in light of the strategic manoeuvring within the Shivakumar faction, signify a broader re-evaluation of leadership paradigms and party rejuvenation. The coming months will likely bear witness to the unfolding interplay of various aspirations and strategies, shaping the future trajectory of the party’s leadership landscape.