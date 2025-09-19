Live
Bengaluru Silk Board to Hebbal Corridor: Joint Inspection to Ease Traffic
Highlights
Top officials conducted a joint inspection on September 18, 2025, from Silk Board to Hebbal to assess traffic and infrastructure issues. Identified problems will be addressed to reduce congestion and improve road conditions.
On 18th September 2025, top officials including the Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development, the Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, the MD of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation, and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) conducted a joint inspection from Silk Board to Hebbal.
The inspection focused on traffic and infrastructure issues along the corridor. Officials said the identified problems will be addressed on priority to reduce congestion and improve road conditions for commuters.
