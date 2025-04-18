Bengaluru Traffic Woes Continue Amid Metro Construction and Heavy Rain

Traffic in Bengaluru has been a big problem for many years. The government has promised to fix it with new projects, but the traffic is still bad.

Last week, heavy rain made things worse, with damaged roads and major traffic jams. People posted videos online showing the poor condition of the roads and asked where their tax money is going.

Now, metro construction has started on Outer Ring Road, and traffic police have asked drivers to use different routes to avoid delays. According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023, Bengaluru has some of the worst traffic in Asia.

It takes more than 28 minutes to travel 10 kilometres, and drivers lose about 132 hours every year in traffic during busy times. Despite the government's efforts, traffic remains slow, especially on weekdays. Office rush, road work, rain, and ongoing construction make the situation worse.

People are advised to check for live updates, traffic alerts, and diversions to plan their journeys better. As of today, 18 April 2025, metro work has caused slow traffic near the Salem Railway Bridge on Outer Ring Road, affecting movement between Mahadevapura and Marathahalli.

Traffic is also slow between Nagawara Junction and Hennur Junction due to the Namma Metro project.