Bengaluru: Tragic Death of BJP Worker Manjula Bengaluru
Manjula, a 42-year-old BJP worker from Subedarpalya, Bengaluru, was found dead in her home on March 11, 2025.

A 42-year-old woman named Manjula, residing in Subedarpalya, North Bengaluru, was found dead in her home on Tuesday.

Manjula was affiliated with the local women's unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and had recently been assigned new responsibilities within the party.

She was discovered by her niece, who alerted the authorities around 2 pm. A death note was recovered, in which Manjula stated that no one was responsible for her death.

The Yeshwantpur police have registered an Unnatural Death Report, and further investigations are ongoing.

