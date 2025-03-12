Live
- Mysuru’s Bibi Fatima: A Kickboxer’s Journey of Determination
- Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Gill Lead ICC ODI Rankings Post Triumph
- Manipur court sends 3 men to police custody for impersonating Jay Shah; making fake calls to BJP MLA
- Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Outlines Telangana’s Roadmap for Growth and Development
- Kota Neelima hits back at KTR over remark on Congress rule in Telangana
- The Future of Remote Work in India: Trends and Security Measures for 2025
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Unveiled: AI, Camera & Power Boost
- Mangaluru-Subrahmanya Passenger Train Extension to Become a Reality by March-End- MP
- Shop Smart Finding the Best Women’s Glasses Store for Your Unique Style"
- NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Set for March 16 Return
Bengaluru: Tragic Death of BJP Worker Manjula Bengaluru
Highlights
Manjula, a 42-year-old BJP worker from Subedarpalya, Bengaluru, was found dead in her home on March 11, 2025.
A 42-year-old woman named Manjula, residing in Subedarpalya, North Bengaluru, was found dead in her home on Tuesday.
Manjula was affiliated with the local women's unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and had recently been assigned new responsibilities within the party.
She was discovered by her niece, who alerted the authorities around 2 pm. A death note was recovered, in which Manjula stated that no one was responsible for her death.
The Yeshwantpur police have registered an Unnatural Death Report, and further investigations are ongoing.
Next Story