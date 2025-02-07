Live
Just In
Bengaluru : Uber Driver Arrested with 254 Grams of MDMA
Mohammed Shafeeq Kalarikkandy, an Uber taxi driver from Kannur, was arrested in a joint operation by Nadakkavu Police and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) for possessing 254.85 grams of MDMA.
The Nadakkavu Police arrested 37-year-old Kannur native, Mohammed Shafeeq Kalarikkandy, an Uber taxi driver, on Thursday for possessing 254.85 grams of MDMA. He was caught in a joint operation with the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Nadakkavu Police.
Shafeeq, who had traveled to the Mofussil Bus Stand in a tourist bus from Bengaluru, was arrested after a tip-off from DCP Arun K Pavithran. The police are investigating who Shafeeq was carrying the drugs for and his accomplices in Bengaluru.
Shafeeq had been under investigation for some time as he was a significant player in Bengaluru's drug network. Police said he used his job as a taxi driver to distribute drugs to job seekers and students. To avoid detection, he communicated via WhatsApp and shared Google locations instead of making phone calls, making it hard for the authorities to track his movements.
The operation was led by DANSAF Sub Inspector Manoj Idayedathu and Nadakkavu Sub Inspectors N Leela and Sabu Nath.