Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Alleged Blackmail by Family Members

A 24-year-old woman from Bengaluru tragically passed away after setting herself on fire in a hotel room. Authorities believe the woman was blackmailed by her uncle and aunt, who allegedly threatened to release her private photos and videos.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Radha Hometel, near Kundalahalli metro station. According to the police, the woman's uncle pressured her into meeting him at the hotel, threatening to expose her private content to her parents unless she agreed. Although she was reluctant, she felt forced to comply.

Once inside the hotel room, the woman poured petrol on herself and set herself on fire. She later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The woman had been living with her uncle and aunt for six years. Authorities arrested her uncle and seized a pen drive containing evidence of the blackmail. A case has been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of blackmail and exploitation, particularly when it involves trusted family members. It emphasises the importance of recognising such abuse and seeking help if you or someone you know is at risk.