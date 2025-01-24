  • Menu
Bengaluru Woman Found Murdered and Assaulted in Kalkere Lake Area

Highlights

A 28-year-old woman named Najma was found sexually assaulted and murdered at Kalkere Lake bed in east Bengaluru. Police suspect a boulder was used in the crime, and the investigation is ongoing.

A 28-year-old woman, Najma, was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in east Bengaluru.

Police say she was killed with a boulder, and her body was found at Kalkere Lake bed in Ramamurthy Nagar.

Najma worked as a house help in the area, and the police have launched an investigation. More details are awaited.

