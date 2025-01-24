Live
- PM Modi to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha conclave on January 28
- Volleyball tourney in Bengal's Malda inaugurated by firing gun shots in air, FIR filed
- South Korean stocks close higher over hopes for rate cuts
- Two Additional Judges Sworn in at AP High Court
- BIMSTEC states eye action plan against cyber crimes
- Hyundai Launches the All-New Hyundai Creta EV at JSP Hyundai
- International solar conference celebrates 125 years of solar physics research in India: IIA
- National Tourism Day 2025: Date, Significance, History, and Theme
- Republic Day 2025: Creative Ways to Decorate Your Home
- No new ED notice, clarifies Paytm as shares drop
Bengaluru Woman Found Murdered and Assaulted in Kalkere Lake Area
A 28-year-old woman named Najma was found sexually assaulted and murdered at Kalkere Lake bed in east Bengaluru. Police suspect a boulder was used in the crime, and the investigation is ongoing.
A 28-year-old woman, Najma, was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in east Bengaluru.
Police say she was killed with a boulder, and her body was found at Kalkere Lake bed in Ramamurthy Nagar.
Najma worked as a house help in the area, and the police have launched an investigation. More details are awaited.
