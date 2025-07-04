  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Bengaluru

Bengaluru Wrong Side Driving a Growing Traffic Hazard – Video Reveals Danger

Bengaluru Wrong Side Driving a Growing Traffic Hazard – Video Reveals Danger
x

Bengaluru Wrong Side Driving a Growing Traffic Hazard – Video Reveals Danger

Highlights

Wrong side driving is becoming a serious traffic hazard in Bengaluru, involving cars and bikes.

Wrong-side driving has sadly become a new normal in Bangalore. We often see people with bikes taking the wrong side, but in Bengaluru, it seems like even cars, buses, and trucks do it at least at Seegehalli.

This KIA driver was caught driving on the wrong side, and on the right-most lane too, right in front of the Shell petrol pump in Seegehalli, Bangalore.

This video was recorded by a Bengaluru citizen who says wrong-side driving is now common here.

Watch the video here:

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick