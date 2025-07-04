Bengaluru Wrong Side Driving a Growing Traffic Hazard – Video Reveals Danger

Wrong-side driving has sadly become a new normal in Bangalore. We often see people with bikes taking the wrong side, but in Bengaluru, it seems like even cars, buses, and trucks do it at least at Seegehalli.

This KIA driver was caught driving on the wrong side, and on the right-most lane too, right in front of the Shell petrol pump in Seegehalli, Bangalore.

This video was recorded by a Bengaluru citizen who says wrong-side driving is now common here.

Watch the video here: