Bengaluru Wrong Side Driving a Growing Traffic Hazard – Video Reveals Danger
Wrong side driving is becoming a serious traffic hazard in Bengaluru, involving cars and bikes.
Wrong-side driving has sadly become a new normal in Bangalore. We often see people with bikes taking the wrong side, but in Bengaluru, it seems like even cars, buses, and trucks do it at least at Seegehalli.
This KIA driver was caught driving on the wrong side, and on the right-most lane too, right in front of the Shell petrol pump in Seegehalli, Bangalore.
This video was recorded by a Bengaluru citizen who says wrong-side driving is now common here.
Watch the video here:
Wrong side driving is a new norm in Bangalore. Even cars, buses and trucks.@BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic @DriveSmart_IN This KIA driver was driving on the wrong side that too on the right most lane. This occurred in front of shell petrol pump in seegehalli Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/cOKGb3k6IJ— navin agrawal (@agrawalnavin) July 2, 2025