Bengaluru's ITPL Road Repair Criticized for Poor Quality After Resurfacing
Patchy resurfacing on ITPL Main Road in Bengaluru draws public criticism.
Recent repair work on Bengaluru’s ITPL Main Road has sparked criticism from local citizens and online commentators.
A popular X (formerly Twitter) account, Bangalore Metro Updates, shared images of the road’s poor condition even after resurfacing efforts.
The post, written in a satirical tone, stated that it “looks like they used some international tech to sprinkle tar,” mocking the patchy and ineffective roadwork.
Visible potholes and uneven surfaces suggest that the repairs failed to meet basic standards, raising concerns about the quality of materials and execution.
Looks like they used some international tech to sprinkle tar, it failed to even recognize our potholes. Yet another round of shoddy work on ITPL main road pic.twitter.com/QmycHcBGuR— Bangalore Metro Updates (@WF_Watcher) August 26, 2025