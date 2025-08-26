  • Menu
Bengaluru's ITPL Road Repair Criticized for Poor Quality After Resurfacing

Patchy resurfacing on ITPL Main Road in Bengaluru draws public criticism.

Recent repair work on Bengaluru’s ITPL Main Road has sparked criticism from local citizens and online commentators.

A popular X (formerly Twitter) account, Bangalore Metro Updates, shared images of the road’s poor condition even after resurfacing efforts.

The post, written in a satirical tone, stated that it “looks like they used some international tech to sprinkle tar,” mocking the patchy and ineffective roadwork.

Visible potholes and uneven surfaces suggest that the repairs failed to meet basic standards, raising concerns about the quality of materials and execution.




