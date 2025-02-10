  • Menu
Bengaluru's New Nagara Metered Taxis: Fair and Affordable Travel Option

Highlights

Nagara Metered Taxis in Bengaluru offer a reliable and affordable way to travel with fair fares, no surge pricing, and easy-to-understand indicators for availability. Book a taxi directly or soon via the app.

Bengaluru now has a new way to travel with Nagara Metered Taxis. These taxis charge a fair price with no extra costs during busy times or rain. Unlike app-based ride services, Nagara taxis use a meter to calculate the fare, making sure passengers pay a fair amount.The taxis have a green and red light indicator: green means the taxi is available, and red means it’s already occupied.

The service will soon launch an app, which will allow you to book a taxi and provide pickup and drop-off details. However, all fares will still be based on the taxi meter. The only extra charge is a 10% surcharge between midnight and 6 a.m.

People in Bengaluru are happy about this new service because it gives them a trustworthy and affordable way to travel. The taxis will be available all over the city. Once the app is ready, passengers will be able to book a ride from anywhere. Until then, they can catch the taxis directly on the street.

