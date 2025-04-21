Bengaluru's Rising Cost of Living: One Professional’s ₹20,000 Budget Sparks Discussion

A young professional’s post about managing monthly expenses on ₹20,000 in Bengaluru has gone viral, sparking widespread conversation about the rising cost of living in Bengaluru.

The person living in Bengaluru for six months shared a breakdown of his budget. It shows how he manage to live comfortably in one of India’s most expensive cities.













Monthly Expense Breakdown:

- Food: ₹8,000

He spends ₹8,000 a month on food, including ₹65 for breakfast, ₹100 for lunch, and ₹100 for dinner. Most meals are home-cooked.

- Rent: ₹9,000

The individual shares a house with friends and pays ₹9,000 out of the total ₹23,000 rent.

- Travel: ₹2,000

Using public transport and Rapido, they spend ₹2,000 a month on travel.

- Miscellaneous: ₹2,000

₹2,000 goes toward toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other essentials.

Total Expenses: ₹20,000

He lives comfortably on ₹20,000 by sticking to essentials.

Viral Post and Growing Concerns

The post went viral, highlighting high rents in Bengaluru. Many young professionals are struggling.

It has sparked a debate about whether Bengaluru will stay affordable for them.