Bengaluru's Rising Cost of Living: One Professional’s ₹20,000 Budget Sparks Discussion
A young professional's post about living on ₹20,000 in Bengaluru has gone viral, highlighting the challenges of high rent and rising costs, and raising questions about the city's affordability for young professionals.
A young professional’s post about managing monthly expenses on ₹20,000 in Bengaluru has gone viral, sparking widespread conversation about the rising cost of living in Bengaluru.
The person living in Bengaluru for six months shared a breakdown of his budget. It shows how he manage to live comfortably in one of India’s most expensive cities.
Monthly Expense Breakdown:
- Food: ₹8,000
He spends ₹8,000 a month on food, including ₹65 for breakfast, ₹100 for lunch, and ₹100 for dinner. Most meals are home-cooked.
- Rent: ₹9,000
The individual shares a house with friends and pays ₹9,000 out of the total ₹23,000 rent.
- Travel: ₹2,000
Using public transport and Rapido, they spend ₹2,000 a month on travel.
- Miscellaneous: ₹2,000
₹2,000 goes toward toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other essentials.
Total Expenses: ₹20,000
He lives comfortably on ₹20,000 by sticking to essentials.
Viral Post and Growing Concerns
The post went viral, highlighting high rents in Bengaluru. Many young professionals are struggling.
It has sparked a debate about whether Bengaluru will stay affordable for them.