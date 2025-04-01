Bengaluru’s Solid Waste Management Fee: Find Out How Much You’ll Pay

Starting April 1, Bengaluru residents will have to pay a Solid Waste Management (SWM) user fee to help improve waste collection and disposal. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made it compulsory for all property owners to contribute, with fees collected alongside property tax. The city aims to raise ₹685 crore through this initiative.

SWM Fees Based on Property Size:

Up to 600 sq ft: ₹10 per month

600–1,000 sq ft: ₹50 per month

1,000–2,000 sq ft: ₹100 per month

2,000–3,000 sq ft: ₹150 per month

3,000–4,000 sq ft: ₹200 per month

Above 4,000 sq ft: ₹400 per month

BBMP marshals with point-of-sale machines will collect these fees. Bulk waste generators who don’t process waste on-site will pay an additional ₹12 per kilogram. Those who compost will get a ₹3 rebate per kilogram.

Bengaluru has allocated ₹1,400 crore to improve its waste management system with several key initiatives, including:

27 transfer stations to address black spots across the city

A facility capable of processing 1,226 metric tonnes of waste daily

A 50 MTPD Bio-CNG unit for sustainable energy production

A 300 MTPD plant in collaboration with the Gas Authority of India Limited

Four biomethanisation plants and an animal waste processing facility

Three sanitary waste processing units, each with a 25 MTPD capacity

A 5-tonne-per-day plastic and e-waste processing unit

These projects aim to enhance Bengaluru's waste management infrastructure and make the city cleaner and more sustainable.