Bengaluru's Zomaland 2025: The Ultimate Food, Music & Fun Fest to Start on This Date

RuPay Zomaland by Zomato is back in Bengaluru for its fifth season, set for March 15-16 at the Embassy International Riding School. This edition promises an exciting mix of food, music, and entertainment, offering an unforgettable experience for foodies and music lovers alike.

With over 40 top restaurants and cloud kitchens, attendees can savor everything from Japanese dishes and pizzas to burgers and desserts. The festival also features culinary masterclasses with top chefs.

Day 1 will see rap sensation DIVINE lighting up the stage, while Day 2 features soulful artist Talwiinder. Other performers include Chaar Diwaari, Rawal, Parimal Shais, and Gubbi. The Magic of Sharing Zone by Black & White Ginger Ale offers a dessert masterclass by pastry chef Pooja Dhingra, where guests can enjoy her signature creations.

Presented by Black & White Ginger Ale and powered by Carlsberg, RuPay Zomaland promises a weekend of great food, music, and fun!