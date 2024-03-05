BJP Prez J P Nadda attacks K’taka govt over pro-Pakistan slogans

Live
BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday attacked the Karnataka government over the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the state legislature.
“I want to remind you, if you are getting anything free it is terrorism. The terrorism is encouraged by the Congress and the terror elements are protected from all around,” Nadda said while addressing the rally of BJP party workers at Booth Samavesh in Belagavi district.
He said that one can well imagine the situation in the state when pro-Pakistan slogans are raised in the corridors of state legislature.
He said that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hails from Karnataka and those who sit beside him have allowed the pro-Pakistan slogan to be raised.
“Kharge why are you silent? Do you run the party so that you can speak the language of Pakistan? (kya Pakistan ki bhasha bolne ke liye party chalate ho). Do you think you are Pakistan’s well-wisher in India? I want answers,” Nadda demanded.
He said that those who speak the Pakistani language should keep in mind that they will never be pardoned by the “Bharat Mata”.
“The people of Karnataka will not forgive you and demand answers from you. When Kharge comes to his home ask him which party he represents?”
He said that the BJP government had maintained peace during its rule in the state.
“Now, the incidents of blasts are occurring. The government is soft towards terrorists. It is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who withdrew cases against the PFI workers but it was PM Modi and the NDA government which banned the PFI,” he said.