Crew Member Dies After 30-Foot Fall on Kannada Film Set

Highlights

FIR Filed Against Director Yogaraj Bhat

Bengaluru : A crew member working on the set of the Kannada film ‘Manada Kadalu’ tragically died after falling from a height of 30 feet. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Mohan Kumar, was a light boy who sustained severe injuries in the fall on September 3. Despite being rushed to Goraguntepalya Hospital for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on September 5.

Mohan Kumar, originally from Koratagere in Tumakuru district, was living with his brother in Bengaluru, where they both worked as light boys in the film industry. The accident has led to an FIR being filed against prominent Kannada film director Yogaraj Bhat, who has been named as Accused No. 3, and the film's manager, Suresh, named as Accused No. 1.

The charges revolve around allegations of negligence, with police sources citing a lack of adequate safety measures on set as a contributing factor to the fatal accident.

