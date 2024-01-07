DCM D K Shivakumar Attends ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ Programme Despite Illness

Bengaluru : Deputy Chief Minister won praise from the public for participating and receiving plaints from the public at the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ programme today despite his illness.

The DCM attended the pre-scheduled mass grievance redressal programme at the RBANMS grounds in Shivajinagar assembly constituency despite running a 102 degree fever and received plaints from the public.

“I am unwell, but I had given a word that I would come here. Hence, I am here in spite of the doctor suggesting bed rest. People’s work is God’s work and I can’t afford to miss it,” he told the public. “Get well soon sir. You can always come back later,” responded the large crowd gathered there.

Shwetha, who runs a blind school on Tannery Road, raised the issue of BBMP charging the school commercial property tax rates. “Don’t worry, we will ensure commercial rates are not levied,” assured the DCM, while instructing the officials to rectify the issue.



Bhavya came with a plea that she was unable to pay the school fee for her son who is studying at Aloysius school in Shivajinagar. “I will instruct the concerned, it will be sorted out. Ensure your son studies well,” the DCM said.



Replying to an appeal to regularize contract workers at BBMP for the last 15 years, Shivakumar said that he would discuss the issue once again with officials concerned. A visually disabled couple in the crowd poured out their grievances and the DCM promised handed over some cash to them and promised them to resolved their issues.





DCM Speaks at the Event



Speaking at the mass grievance redressal programme, Shivakumar said, “Due to my illness, I may not be able to spend long hours with you like in the previous programmes. But our officials will receive your pleas. I guarantee you all that all your appeals will be looked into without fail. I have met around 7000 people and received their pleas in the last two days.”



3 Apps Launched

The Deputy Chief Minister also launched three apps – Hasiru Rakshaka, Udyana Mitra and Kere Mitra.

Hasiru Rakshaka is an initiative where students plant trees to increase green cover in the city. In the 2023-24 period, 52,015 students from the 224 enrolled schools planted about one lakh saplings. All students who nurture a plant for a period of three years are awarded ‘Hasiru Rakshaka’ certificate.



Under the Udyana Mitra initiative, it has been decided to handover the maintenance of parks to the local public. The public will be encouraged to maintain and manage about 1200 parks in the city.

