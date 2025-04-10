Debate Over Bengaluru’s Second International Airport: Sira vs Other Locations

There is growing support for building Bengaluru’s second international airport in Sira, Tumakuru district. Home Minister G. Parameshwara supports the idea, but Infrastructure Minister M. B. Patil has concerns about its viability.

Patil said that if the airport is built in Sira, it would be a regional airport for Tumakuru and Chitradurga, not an international airport for Bengaluru. Recently, several legislators, led by Congress leader T. B. Jayachandra, signed a petition to set up the airport in Sira, which is about 120 km from Bengaluru. Union Minister V. Somanna also supports this idea.

However, the state government is also considering three other locations for the new airport. These are near Harohalli on Kanakapura Road and Kunigal Road in Nelamangala. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently visited these sites for inspection.

Patil explained that if the airport is in Sira, it won’t serve Bengaluru internationally but will benefit the Tumakuru and Chitradurga regions. Experts will be consulted to study the project’s feasibility.

Parameshwara, who is from Tumakuru, said he would be happy if the airport is built in Sira or nearby areas, as it will help the region grow.

Patil said the final decision will depend on whether the land is suitable and the financial viability of the project. The AAI is expected to submit its feasibility report in 15 to 30 days. After that, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared, and the Chief Minister and Cabinet will make the final decision.

Additionally, Patil mentioned that efforts are being made to get Hubballi and Belagavi airports international status to improve connectivity.

The airport project is expected to be completed by 2031-32, with site selection likely done by 2026.