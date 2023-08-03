Election malpractice: HC issues summons to ex-PM’s son

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued summons to H.D. Revanna, JD(S) MLA and son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in connection with a petition seeking action against him for poll malpractice in the recent Assembly elections in the state.

A bench headed by Justice Jyothi Moolimani issued the summons while looking into the petition by the defeated candidate, Devaraje Gowda.

Gowda, a BJP candidate, had contended that Revanna managed to win election and become MLA through malpractice. He maintained in the petition that Revanna distributed cash and chicken meat to voters and lured them to vote for him.

The petitioner submitted to the court that he should be declared as the winner. Devaraje Gowda maintained that on the previous day of elections the associates and supporters of Revanna had distributed two live chickens and Rs 3,000 cash to every house in Annenahalli, Dandiganahalli. The voters had promised that they would vote only for Revanna after this.

When the petitioner questioned this, the supporters of Revanna had waylaid his car and smashed window glasses. They had also attacked the vehicle with sticks and big stones. The gunman and personal security person was also attacked by the supporters of Revanna, the petition explained.

A case had been registered in this regard with Channarayapattana Rural police station. The petitioner had claimed that the acts of Revanna were against the Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act and practiced corruption.

Revanna had also not disclosed the details of the bank deposits, the petitioner charged. “This is against the law and his candidature must be declared null and void,” the petitioner submitted.

Petitioner Devaraje Gowda, who contested elections from Holenarasipura Assembly seat, secured third position and lost deposit in the Assembly elections. The Congress candidate Shreyas M. Patel gave a tight fight to Revanna and lost the elections by 3,152 votes. Petitioner Devaraje Gowda had also made similar allegations of violation of the rule during elections against Shreyas Patil and court had also issued summons to him. The bench had adjourned the matter to September 4.



