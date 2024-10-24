Elephant Caretaker Drowns at Bannerghatta Biological Park

Bengaluru : In a tragic incident at Bannerghatta Biological Park, Mr. Gopal, an elephant caretaker, drowned while performing his duties at the Elephant Care Centre's Seegakatte lake on Tuesday.

Mr. Gopal was in the process of cleaning Sampath, a 10-year-old elephant, when the animal unexpectedly panicked and rushed into the deeper part of the lake. In his attempt to manage the situation, Mr. Gopal followed the elephant but was submerged in the lake's depths.

Despite swift rescue efforts by fellow staff members at the scene, they were unable to save him. Emergency services and local police were immediately notified, and after a two-hour search operation, Mr. Gopal's body was recovered. The body has been sent to Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru, for a post-mortem examination.

The Bannerghatta Biological Park expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and assured that the government-mandated compensation would be provided without any delay.