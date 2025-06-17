Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Foreign National Arrested in Bangalore for Drug Trafficking, 600g MDMA Seized
The Narcotics Control Unit of Bangalore’s Central Crime Branch, in collaboration with Avalahalli Police, arrested a foreign national for selling banned narcotics. Officials seized 600 grams of MDMA crystals worth ₹1.2 crore from the accused. He confessed to purchasing drugs from unknown sources and selling them for profit. The accused was remanded to judicial custody, and investigations are ongoing.
The Narcotics Control Unit of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bangalore City, together with Avalahalli Police, arrested a foreign national accused of selling illegal narcotics.
Police recovered 600 grams of white MDMA crystals valued at ₹1.2 crore from him.
Based on a tip-off, CCB officials filed a case at Avalahalli Police Station on June 12.
They then raided a house in K. Dommasandra village.
The identity of the accused has not been revealed.
During interrogation, he confessed to buying the drugs at low cost from unknown persons.
He sold them at higher prices to make illegal profits.
After three days in police custody, he was presented in court on June 16.
The court placed him under judicial custody.
This operation was conducted jointly by the CCB Narcotics Control Unit and Avalahalli Police.
Further investigations are ongoing.