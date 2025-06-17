Foreign National Arrested in Bangalore for Drug Trafficking, 600g MDMA Seized

The Narcotics Control Unit of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bangalore City, together with Avalahalli Police, arrested a foreign national accused of selling illegal narcotics.

Police recovered 600 grams of white MDMA crystals valued at ₹1.2 crore from him.

Based on a tip-off, CCB officials filed a case at Avalahalli Police Station on June 12.

They then raided a house in K. Dommasandra village.

The identity of the accused has not been revealed.

During interrogation, he confessed to buying the drugs at low cost from unknown persons.

He sold them at higher prices to make illegal profits.

After three days in police custody, he was presented in court on June 16.

The court placed him under judicial custody.

This operation was conducted jointly by the CCB Narcotics Control Unit and Avalahalli Police.

Further investigations are ongoing.