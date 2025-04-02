  • Menu
High Court Dismisses PIL Challenging Namma Metro Fare Hike

The High Court has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the 71% fare increase for Namma Metro, ruling that the court cannot interfere in decisions made by experts.

The High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation's fare hike of up to 71% for 'Namma Metro.'

A division bench led by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria reviewed the petition and stated that the court cannot interfere in decisions made by experts.

The court clarified that, under Section 33 of the Metro Railway Operation and Maintenance Act, 2002, the Metro administration has the authority to set fares. The fare increase was based on recommendations from a fare-fixing committee, and the court cannot intervene unless the law is violated.

