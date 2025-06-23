Hosur Flyover Closed After Road Shift Causes Traffic Jam Near Bengaluru

The Hosur elevated expressway, which connects Bengaluru and Chennai, has shifted sideways. This means the road has moved from its place and is unsafe. Because of this, officials closed the flyover on Saturday. This closure caused a traffic jam that stretched up to 3 km near Hosur bus stand.

On Saturday, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) chief engineer Prasanna Kumar and his team inspected the flyover. They decided to stop all vehicles from using it for safety reasons. This road is very important because it links the two big cities, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Now, vehicles coming from Salem and Chennai to Bengaluru via Krishnagiri cannot use the flyover. They must take other routes. Traffic is moving on a smaller road next to the highway.

Experts will check the flyover again on Sunday. They will find the reason for the road shift and plan repairs.

The flyover opened in 2010. Around 50,000 vehicles use it every day. This road helps connect Silk Board Junction to Electronics City, Bengaluru’s big IT area, and was built to reduce traffic jams on this busy road.