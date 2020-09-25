In Bannerghatta National Park, ‘Jungle Raj’ continues

Bannerghatta National Park BNP is home to several species of mammals, amphibians, reptiles and birds including the endangered Asian elephant, Indian gaur, sambar deer, spotted deer, leopard, wild dog and even the tiger.



However, the park has always been susceptible to the land sharks who want to usurp the land.

The Government Survey No 69 of Shivanahalli Village Ragi Halli Panchayat ,Anekal taluk, Jigani Hobli Bangalore South has been recorded as an elephant corridor by the Union Ministry of Environment. The Karnataka Forest Department and various institutions like Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have studied the habitat and have declared this as an elephant corridor.

In 2011 and 2012, the then deputy commissioner M.K. Aiyappa transferred over 1,000 acres of lands under the revenue department to the Karnataka Forest Department citing the importance of protection of this habitat for wildlife movement.

Despite this correspondence, no action was taken by the forest department to protect the land transferred by the revenue department. The ramification on the wildlife corridor was such that those with vested interests, in connivance with the forest officials have taken advantage of the situation by getting fake documents to prove their ownership over the forest lands.

In a letter dated June 2019 addressed to the former Deputy Commissioner, BM Vijay Shankar, the co-ordinator of the Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust (BNCT), Bhanu Prakash R said, "We have been regularly keeping vigil on this area and have reported illegal activities to the authorities diligently on various issues that have caused threats to the habitat in this region, The following are the chain of events that have happened in the he Government Survey No 69 of Shivanahalli Village Ragi Halli Panchayat ,Anekal taluk, Jigani Hobli Bangalore South."

"Aiyappa, the then DC had issued instructions for the handover of this land to the forest department from the revenue department but the Forest department failed to do so on the pretext that the land was already encroached. This communication was made by the Forest Department to the then DC. The Locals have on numerous occasions attempted to grab parcels of land in this location and BNCT has filed a case in the Special Court to [prevent Land Grabbing in the office of the DC," he explained.

In the month of August, the locals along with some untoward elements tried to get the land ploughed and arrived in large numbers to grab the land by force. The police and the Forest department came and vacated them and the Social Forestry division planted 250 tree saplings in the same location under the guidance of RFO Krishna.

The locals then tried to exert political pressure on the forest department and though further planting was planned it was not completed. On September 3, the 60 Karnataka Reserve Police Force personnel accompanied by Prabhakar, assistant Commissioner of Police STF) planted 250 saplings in the land adjacent to the area where the Forest department led by Mr Krishna had planted saplings a month prior to that.

However, the same night the locals arrived in a Auto Rickshaw and destroyed all the planted saplings. Their exit from the spot was captured on a CCTV of a nearby resident.

BNCT immediately informed the Forest department and the local Police. The Forest department sent their personnel for inspection who took photographs as well as GPS coordinates of the crime area.

In a letter dated June 23, addressed to the RFO, a whistleblower has apprised about the worsening situation wherein miscreants have tried to encroach forest land.

"They have in fact even come in large numbers along with women and tried to plough the forest land with a tractor on two occasions and JCB on one occasion. The land in this area is a deemed forest land and as per the instruction of the DC issued in 2016 should be in possession of the forest land," the letter accessed by The Hans India read.