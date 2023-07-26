Increase in the number of cancer deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, SP Singh Baghel said in the Lok Sabha that the number of people dying of cancer has increased in Karnataka. As the Monsoon Session of Parliament began, MP Rajveer Diler answered a question in Parliament on July 21 saying that cancer cases are continuously increasing in Karnataka. The estimated number of cancer cases in Karnataka was 85,968 in 2020, rising to 88,126 in 2021. In 2022, 90,349 cases were reported.

The number of cancer deaths in Karnataka has increased in the last three years. In 2020, 47,113 deaths were reported, compared to 48,290 in 2021 and 49,516 in 2022. Karnataka ranks second among southern states after Tamil Nadu in terms of cancer cases and deaths.

Dr. Ramachandra, former director of Kidwai Memorial Oncology Institute, said that most cancer cases and deaths have been reported in the border districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Vijayapur and Kalaburagi. “Delayed screening and diagnosis leads to more deaths”. People from these border districts have to travel long distances for inspection. Delays in screening and diagnosis can increase mortality, he said.

He pointed out various reasons for the increase in cancer cases including tobacco consumption, smoking, obesity and alcohol consumption. Obesity is the main cause of cancer, he said.

“When I was studying, cancer was mostly seen in 70-80 year olds. But now cancer is appearing in the age group of 45-60 years. Dr Ajay Kumar said that pollution, use of pesticides, weed killers and tobacco consumption are responsible for the increase in cancer cases.