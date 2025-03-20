IT Worker Regrets Move to Bengaluru, Cites Traffic, Culture Divide

A corporate professional’s experience of moving from Noida to Bengaluru has ignited an online debate over the city’s infrastructure, traffic, and cultural landscape. The worker, who relocated for a higher salary, expressed disappointment with the Karnataka capital, citing inadequate urban planning and personal difficulties adjusting.

Posting on Reddit under the title "Moved to Bengaluru from Noida and I regret it," the employee shared concerns over living conditions despite a monthly salary hike of Rs 30,000. After working in Noida for a year post-graduation, they expanded their job search beyond the National Capital Region (NCR) and accepted an offer in Bengaluru. However, four months into the transition, doubts surfaced about whether the financial gain justified the challenges.

The worker highlighted issues such as deteriorating roads, persistent traffic congestion, and unclean surroundings. Complaints extended to the city’s high population density, limited personal space, and inferior water quality. Additionally, they noted a visible divide between North and South Indians, citing daily experiences of cultural differences.

Comparing the two cities, the professional found Noida’s urban layout more accommodating and regretted leaving. The post ended with a cautionary message urging others to thoroughly evaluate such moves: “Give yourselves some time and think—is it worth moving?”

The post quickly gained traction, drawing varied reactions. Some users agreed, emphasizing Bengaluru’s infrastructure challenges. One user who had relocated to Noida for family reasons stated that they had no regrets and found Noida safer. “The only thing I miss about Bengaluru is my friends. Otherwise, moving to Noida was the best decision. I saved money and reduced stress,” they wrote.

Another respondent shared personal experiences of discrimination in Bengaluru, mentioning social biases. “I faced racist remarks that made it difficult to feel accepted. It felt like I could buy a house, but never call Bengaluru home,” they commented.

A different perspective came from a resident who acknowledged the infrastructure issues while defending the city’s rapid growth. “As a Bangalorean, I understand why some people leave. The city is expanding fast but lacks planning. Unfortunately, a few individuals create a negative perception of the community,” the user wrote.