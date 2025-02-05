Kalkere Lake Murder: A Tragic Reminder of Gender-Based Violence

On January 22, a 28-year-old woman was found dead near Kalkere Lake in Ramamurthy Nagar. After an intensive investigation, police confirmed that the woman was sexually assaulted and murdered by a 30-year-old tanker driver named Mudukappa (also known as Upendra or Dastagir) from Sarayipalya.

Mudukappa, who had been delivering water to the sheds where the woman lived, knew her for months. On the afternoon of the incident, he followed her back to her shed, where he assaulted her. He then strangled her and used a stone to disfigure her face in an attempt to destroy evidence.

CCTV footage from the area helped police identify the suspect, leading to his arrest in north Karnataka.

This tragic incident highlights the need for constant awareness and safety. For students, it's crucial to understand the dangers of gender-based violence and to speak up if you see or experience any form of harassment or violence.