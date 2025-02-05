  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Bengaluru

Kalkere Lake Murder: A Tragic Reminder of Gender-Based Violence

Kalkere Lake Murder: A Tragic Reminder of Gender-Based Violence
x
Highlights

On January 22, the tragic murder of a 28-year-old woman near Kalkere Lake in Ramamurthy Nagar was solved

On January 22, a 28-year-old woman was found dead near Kalkere Lake in Ramamurthy Nagar. After an intensive investigation, police confirmed that the woman was sexually assaulted and murdered by a 30-year-old tanker driver named Mudukappa (also known as Upendra or Dastagir) from Sarayipalya.

Mudukappa, who had been delivering water to the sheds where the woman lived, knew her for months. On the afternoon of the incident, he followed her back to her shed, where he assaulted her. He then strangled her and used a stone to disfigure her face in an attempt to destroy evidence.

CCTV footage from the area helped police identify the suspect, leading to his arrest in north Karnataka.

This tragic incident highlights the need for constant awareness and safety. For students, it's crucial to understand the dangers of gender-based violence and to speak up if you see or experience any form of harassment or violence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick