Karnataka Tobacco Law 2024: Age Raised to 21, Hookah Bars Banned, Stricter Rules Enforced
Karnataka amends COTPA 2024, raising tobacco purchase age to 21, banning hookah bars, and prohibiting sales near schools.
The Karnataka government has introduced strict new rules under the COTPA (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2024, to reduce tobacco use statewide. The law raises the legal age to buy cigarettes and tobacco from 18 to 21 years.
Tobacco sales are now banned within 100 metres of all schools and colleges.
Selling loose cigarettes or single sticks is no longer allowed anywhere in Karnataka. Hookah bars are completely banned in all places like restaurants, cafes, and pubs.
Those caught running hookah bars face jail time of 1 to 3 years and fines from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The definition of tobacco use in public now includes spitting, not just smoking.
Fines for breaking public tobacco laws have increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.
Smoking zones are only allowed in large hotels (30+ rooms), big restaurants (30+ seats), and airports.
This amendment aims to protect young people and create safer public spaces, especially near schools.
Despite earlier bans, many hookah bars still operated illegally in Bengaluru suburbs. Police have recently shut down 20 such places, confiscating hookah equipment worth over Rs 12 lakh.
The Karnataka High Court upheld the ban, ruling it lawful under Article 47 of the Constitution, which requires the government to protect public health. The court also noted that even herbal hookah contains harmful substances like nicotine.
These strong measures reflect Karnataka’s commitment to improving public health and reducing tobacco-related harm.