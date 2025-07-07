Kichcha Sudeepa Launches Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru Racing Team in Indian Racing Festival 2025

Kannada star actor Kichcha Sudeep has started a new racing team called Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru (KKB) for the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2025. This is a big step for motorsport in South India.

Racing League Begins in August

The Indian Racing Festival will begin in August 2025. Teams from cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Goa will race on exciting tracks across India.

Sudeep’s Love for Racing

Sudeep said racing is full of energy, just like movies. He wants his team to show the power and passion of Bengaluru and South India.

More Stars Join IRF

Many other stars also have teams in IRF:

John Abraham (Goa)

Sourav Ganguly (Kolkata)

Naga Chaitanya (Hyderabad)

Arjun Kapoor (Delhi)

Now, Sudeep joins them to support racing in India.

IRF Has Two Main Races

Indian Racing League (IRL) – City-based teams, men and women drivers.

Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) – For young Indian racers aiming for global careers.