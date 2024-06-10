KSRTC Requests Bus Fare Increase

Bengaluru : The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has reached out to the state government with a request to raise bus fares, citing significant increases in maintenance costs and operational expenses.

The freebie scheme allowing free bus travel for women was implemented by the Congress government when it assumed power last year. Apart from the loss of revenue from the freebie, the other costs and overall bus upkeep have surged, prompting KSRTC to seek an adjustment in fare pricing.

The last time KSRTC raised its fares was in 2020 when the diesel price was cheaper. Official sources from KSRTC revealed that the proposal includes a fare increase to about 30 percent. According to estimates, more than 45% of KSRTC's income is spent on diesel.

A KSRTC official mentioned that while the state budget typically provides grants for new buses, salary hikes, and the construction of bus stations, these grants have not been issued since the introduction of the freebie scheme. As a result, KSRTC is reportedly operating solely on the revenue it generates.